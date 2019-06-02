Happy Birthday Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh and Steve Smith: Netizens pour in their wishes for World Cup champions

The date June 2 marks the birthday of three World Cup champions - Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh, and Steve Smith.

The late 90s till the early 2000s was the era of the two great twins who had left no stone unturned to become one of the greatest names in cricket history.

Smith also hit his 30 having ticked off a number of milestones in his cricket comeback.

Both Steve and Mark started off as medium-pace bowlers, but back troubles affected them both.

Mark changed to bowling off-spin, while Steve almost gave up bowling entirely. Steve played a starring role in the 1987 World Cup, more with the ball, and then led Australia to victory in the 1999 World Cup. He became the first Australian along with Tom Moody to win two World Cups.

As for Smith, the former Test captain has returned to the Australian side after serving a 12-month ban over the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Here is how netizens poured in their wishes for the cricketing legends:

In the meantime, birthday boy Smith's focus will be on the World Cup.

"I'm not reading too much into it, they're just practice games at the moment," he said a week ago of his hundred against England.

"Hopefully I can keep this form for the real stuff … I am feeling good, I'm feeling calm at the crease and hitting the right balls I want to the boundary."

2019 Australia World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.