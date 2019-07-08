Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Dravid reveals if Dada kept Steve Waugh waiting as well-thought out strategy

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada turned 47 on Monday. One of the greatest captains in Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly even post retirement spends a busy life with commentary stints, cricket administration and personal business interests taking up his time. It's not that India was a world champion side during Sourav Ganguly's era, but under Dada's leadership, a new India managed to come out from the shadow of infamous match-fixing controversies. It managed to reach the final of World Cup 2003 and for the first time in many years displayed a fighting spirit in foreign hostile conditions.

And, one of the greatest wins under Dada's leadership was against Australia in the famous 2001 series where India managed to upset one of the greatest test teams of all times to win 2-1. In the ODI series, India lost 2-3, however, Sourav Ganguly keeping then Aussie captain Steve Waugh waiting for toss became stuff of the legends. It was painted one of the great stories of defiance, of India boldly standing up against Australia, who were widely known as a bully in world cricket at that time.

Sourav Ganguly later in an interview said that he had done it intentionally, to take revenge for the way then Aussie coach Buchanan had spoken to Indian pacer Javagal Srinath. Steve Waugh in his autobiography 'Out of my comfort zone' had alleged that Sourav Ganguly came late seven times for toss in that series. According to Sourav, in the subsequent away series in Australia, Waugh had asked him to come in time and he snapped back at the Aussie captain saying, "If you behave, I will".

Dada though had contested Waugh's version later in his own autobiography ' A century is not enough' saying that he had kept Waugh waiting thrice and first time it was unintentional. But later seeing that it has irked Aussies, he did it deliberately twice, claimed Dada in his book.

However, according to former captain Rahul Dravid, who had watched Sourav from close quarters from their age group cricket days, Dada's action wasn't deliberate. Speaking in 'Breakfast with Champions' recently, Dravid said that Sourav had the habit of turning up late and used to struggle with being punctual. So that was probably the reason behind him arriving for toss a bit later than scheduled during the 2001 series, according to Mr Dependable Dravid. He categorically said that there was no comprehensive plan to be late intentionally, in order to irritate Steve Waugh. The host too agreed and said that Sourav Ganguly had told him that he had forgotten his blazer which lead to few minutes delay.

Whatever may be the real reason, all these stories have just added to the legend of Dada, which has continued to endure in the minds and hearts of Indian cricket lovers long after he has retired from international cricket.