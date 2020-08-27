Happy Birthday Sir Don Bradman â€“ Five records of â€˜The Donâ€™ that might never be broken

Sir Don Bradman! The name in cricket immediately evokes greatness. August 27, 1908 was the auspicious day when Bradman arrived and proceeded to change the entire dynamics of the game. The feats of Bradman in cricket are unparalleled. The records that he has amassed in cricket is jaw-sropping. His accomplishments have stood the test of time and generations and that is why Bradman is still considered as one of the finest to have ever played the game. Honing his skills by hitting a golf ball with a stump onto a water tank, Bradman helped Australia establish a level of dominance against the Old Enemy England in such a way that they had to resort to ‘Bodyline’ tactics, which was short bowling at the body at a time when there was hardly any protection as we see in modern batsmen.

Yet, in that series, he managed to average 56. Had it not been for Bodyline, Bradman’s average would have easily ended up being in excess of 150. On the occasion of his 112th birthday, here are some of the records that might never be broken.

Five main records

99.94 – This is one record that might never be broken even if cricket is played in the 22nd or 23rd century even. Bradman’s average of 99.94 after 52 Tests is a staggering achievement by any stretch of the imagination. Had he managed to score four runs in his final innings, he would have ended on 100. But, a rare lapse in concentration saw him being bowled by Eric Hollies for 0. But, THAT average! Simply wow.

300 runs in a single day – Today’s cricketers have big bats, flat pitches and smaller grounds. They are protected for any kind of fast bowling. Yet, they have not achieved what Bradman did. During the 1930 Leeds Test against England, Bradman walked into bat when 11 balls were bowled in the match. He went on to smash 309 runs in a single day and was eventually dismissed for 334. 90 years of cricket have been played and no one has even come close.

974 – 131,254,334 and 232. The level of consistency in the 1930 series against England was one for the ages. In that same series, he scored 300 runs in a single day in the Leeds Test. His average at the end was 139. This remains the most number of runs in a Test series and it is highly unlikely that anyone will match that. Virat Kohli almost did it with 973 runs but it came across 16 innings in the IPL.

5028 runs and 19 centuries – His volume of runs and centuries against one opponent alone. Australia, in the period of the 20s,30s and 40s played predominantly with England and South Africa and sometimes against the West Indies. Bradman always reserved his best for England. His feat of 19 centuries and 5028 runs against one opponent might never be matched by any player as there are far too many countries who play the game now.

Coming back from 0-2 down – This is one aspect of Bradman that has not been highlighted in detail. During the 1936/37 Ashes, England were up 2-0 in the five-match series. Australia were not helped with rain making the wicket sticky and uneven in the third and deciding Test in Melbourne. Australia managed to reach 200/9 and England declared at 76/9. In a masterstroke, Bradman reversed the batting order and sent the tail in. With the wicket easing off, Bradman smashed a brilliant 270 and shared a record 369-run stand with Jack Fingleton. Australia won the match by 365 runs and they went on to win the fourth and fifth Test by 148 runs and by an innings and 22 runs to clinch the series 3-2. Bradman finished with 810 runs but his captaincy feat of winning the series after being 0-2 down might never ever be broken.