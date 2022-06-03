Happy Birthday Sam Curran: All-rounder scores 69 from 38, takes five wickets for Surrey

Sam Curran

Netizens flooded Twitter to wish former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran as he celebrates his 24th birthday today (June 3). While the man is surely celebrating this special day with his dear ones, fans are also rejoicing on the fact that he returned to form in his outing for Surrey.

Curran gave an all-round performance as he helped Surrey climb to the top of the table. The young gun scored 69 in 38 balls and even picked 5 wickets 30 for Surrey against Hampshire.

10 wickets in the @VitalityBlast for Curran and that’s his best ever T20 figures… he’s still got four balls left! #SurreyCricket #VitalityBlast pic.twitter.com/Wg96dEv0nu — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 2, 2022

Talking about the clash, Hampshire had opted to bowl, but after a good start, could not stop Will Jacks (64), Curran (69) and Sunil Narine (52) to take Surrey to 228.

Hampshire in response got off to the worst start as they lost Nick Gubbins for a two-ball duck before they had a 55-run reviving stand.

But that still could not save them as Curran struck and the side was reduced to 67 for 6. In fact, the game was as good as done at that stage in the 8th over.

James Fuller did try to take the game deep with his 34-ball 43 along with some cameos from the lower order, but could not save the game as Surrey had a comfortable 72-run win.