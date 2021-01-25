'Happy Birthday Pujara Uncle', says Ashwin's daughter as Virat, Yuvraj also wish India's 'rock' on his special day

India's maverick man Cheteshwar Pujara turned 33 on Monday (January 25). The man, who according to the head coach Ravi Shastri, played like an absolute warrior on the final day of the Brisbane Test in the recently concluded series against Australia, has been one of the modern greats of Indian cricket in the longest format.

The batsman, who just played the ball

Pujara, who recently crossed the 6000-run mark in Tests during the series, played a whopping 928 balls in the whole series. The Rajkot-born lad is one of the few batsmen, who has a few records in terms of balls faced in his name than the runs scored. In 136 innings he has played featuring in 81 matches, Pujara has faced 13,572 deliveries. Although, he is far from the 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid's record of facing the maximum number of deliveries, i.e., 31,258, Pujara stands fifth in the elite list of facing the highest number of balls per innings on an average.

While England, Geoff Boycott tops the list with 109.80, Pujara's 99.79 average of balls faced per innings is behind Rahul Dravid's 109.29, Jacques Kallis' 103.23 and Allan Border's 101.89.

But also grinded and scored runs

Pujara is also second on the list of Indian batsmen, with highest averages in home Tests, a shade behind the skipper Virat Kohli. While Kohli, who has scored 3558 runs in 39 matches, has an average of 68.42; Pujara has scored 3471 runs in 41 games at an average of 59.84 with 10 centuries.

As the norm tells, the batsman was wished in many different ways by India's current and former cricketers in their own unique ways.

While off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin put a video of his daughter saying, "Happy Birthday Pujara Uncle," and wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar @cheteshwar1, can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though."

Former India and Mumbai batsman, Wasim Jaffer, who now is known as the meme king on Cricket Twitter, used pictures of mixing application, dedication, determination, courage, attention to detail and endurance, all of which stand for Pujara.

Among other notable wishes were from skipper Virat Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fielding coach R Sridhar, batsman KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease . Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series pic.twitter.com/e8LlxHjvTq — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2021

Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/dzGmRmbAv7 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 25, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 .. Brother my best wishes to you on your special day, keep doing wonders. Lots of love! #HappyBirthdayPujara — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) January 25, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1 bhai. May you continue winning games for India and score alot of runs. pic.twitter.com/0gpdPpsZY2 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 25, 2021