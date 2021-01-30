Headlines

Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc: Wishes pour in for speedster, RCB, MI and KXIP fans have special wish

The Australian fast bowler turned 31 on January 30 and with IPL auction approaching, fans of a few franchises have special wish and requests for Starc

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Jan 30, 2021

Australia's tall left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc turned 31 on Saturday (January 30). The New South Wales born wicketkeeper-turned pacer is considered as one of the best bowlers in world cricket in this day and age. Starc, who made his debut in 2010 in an ODI against India, has emerged as one of another stars of Australia's fast bowling pedigree.

Once seen as the replacement of fellow Australian left-armer, Mitchell Johnson, Starc has risen up as the leader of the Aussie bowling attack in all the formats. Starc, who has represented Australia in 192 games at the highest level has taken 486 wickets across formats.

Starc is the second fastest bowlers in the ODIs to reach 100 wickets. Rashid Khan tops the list as he reached the milestone in just 44 games, while Starc completed the feat in 52 games. Starc is considered as one of the giants in ODI cricket as he emerged as the top wicket taker in the last two Cricket World Cups and famous for his toe-crushing yorkers. 

Starc who recently achieved 250 wickets in Test match cricket, has one of the best strike rates in the format. He is just behind the legends like Dale Steyn, Malcolm Marshall, Waqar Younis and Allan Donald.

The speedster was wished by the users on Twitter as he turned 31. Starc, who has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for two years in 2014 and 2015 seasons, hasn't played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since then. With ICC T20 World 2021 going to be held in India, Starc might be up for auction before the new season. The fans of various franchises had a special request on the 31-year old's birthday to get picked in the auction for their favourite teams. While RCB fans wished for his return to the franchise, Mumbai Indians and King XI Punjab fans suggested that Starc could be bought by those teams.

Here are some of the reactions:

