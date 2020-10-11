Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Teammates pour in wishes for 'Kung Fu Pandya'

Since making debut for the Men in Blue in early 2016, Hardik Pandya has made a mark for himself in world cricket. The all-rounder's electrifying fielding skills and being handy with both bat and the ball has helped the team on many occasions.

Hardik is still in his early days in international cricket with only 11 Test appearances, along with playing 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is. While his batting heroics are well-known, Hardik's bowling isn't behind too.

Now on this special day where the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder turns 27, his teammates have poured in their wishes.

Many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

Happy birthday, @hardikpandya7



I hope your birthday is as dynamite as you are! pic.twitter.com/BvjdGZPmGG — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 11, 2020

On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro Happy birthday bhai Love you @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ri8CDGjK01 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 10, 2020

As the clock strikes 12, we wish one of the most lethal batters of modern day cricket, a very happy birthday



Keep rocking, Kung Fu Pandya #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/ZvQLIpsAI7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 10, 2020

Wish you a very happy Happy Birthday Bhai jan @hardikpandya7 .Have a successful year ahead pic.twitter.com/z8abjaF1Ei — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 11, 2020

Hardik has been an integral part of MI's dominance since his debut in the cash-rich league. He was noticed by John Wright-led MI's talent-scouting group in 2015 and became a part of the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise in 2015.

In IPL 2019, he amassed 402 runs at 44.66 at a strike-rate of 191.42. Overall, he has 1203 runs at 155.22 with 3 half-centuries along with 42 wickets at an economy of 9.06.