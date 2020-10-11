Search icon
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Teammates pour in wishes for 'Kung Fu Pandya'

Since making debut for the Men in Blue in early 2016, Hardik Pandya has made a mark for himself in world cricket. The all-rounder's electrifying fielding skills and being handy with both bat and the ball has helped the team on many occasions. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 01:21 PM IST

Hardik is still in his early days in international cricket with only 11 Test appearances, along with playing 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is. While his batting heroics are well-known, Hardik's bowling isn't behind too. 

Now on this special day where the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder turns 27, his teammates have poured in their wishes.

Hardik has been an integral part of MI's dominance since his debut in the cash-rich league. He was noticed by John Wright-led MI's talent-scouting group in 2015 and became a part of the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise in 2015.

In IPL 2019, he amassed 402 runs at 44.66 at a strike-rate of 191.42. Overall, he has 1203 runs at 155.22 with 3 half-centuries along with 42 wickets at an economy of 9.06. 

