'Happy birthday biscuit': Virat Kohli pens heartfelt note for AB de Villiers on his 38th birthday - SEE pic

Former South Africa skipper and one of world cricket's most entertaining batsmen, 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers celebrates his 38th birthday today. As the world united in their wishes, Virat Kohli also wished his 'brother' and fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman by penning a heartfelt note for De Villiers.

Both Kohli and De Villiers are known to share a great bond, owing to their time together with RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Virat thus penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his long-time pal and shared it alongside a candid pic of the duo in RCB colours.

'Happy birthday biscuit, lots of love to you always my brother," wrote Virat in his Instagram story.

Here is a glimpse of Virat Kohli's heartfelt post for AB de Villiers:

Virat Kohli wished Ab De Villiers on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/iTbmhC3QW1 February 17, 2022

The Proteas star joined RCB back in 2011 and quickly formed a destructive partnership with Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. De Villiers played 156 matches in RCB colours while amassing 4491 runs and helping the franchise reach the IPL playoffs five times.

De Villiers also received a heartfelt birthday wish from Dewald Brevis, the young South Africa U-19 player, who has been likened to De Villiers whom he idolizes as well.

May your sweet smile never fade away, Happy Birthday to one of the most special person in my life.@ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/QXgfmK2LqS — Dewald Brevis (@Dewald17Brevis) February 17, 2022

"May your sweet smile never fade away, Happy Birthday to one of the most special person in my life," wrote Brevis, who was recently purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2022 mega auction.