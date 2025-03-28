The famous chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" resonate powerfully throughout the Chepauk stadium showcasing MS Dhoni's lasting legacy with the franchise over the last 18 seasons.

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayudu has shared his concerns about the overwhelming eagerness of CSK fans to see MS Dhoni take the field. He pointed out that this intense focus can be quite intimidating for the other players. Rayudu feels that this fixation on Dhoni might actually hinder the team's performance, as it often overshadows the hard work and contributions of the entire squad.

The passionate chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' echoing through the Chepauk stadium for 18 seasons highlight the deep bond between the iconic player and the franchise. However, Rayudu points out that this fervent desire to see Dhoni play has occasionally taken a strange turn, with fans even cheering for their own players to get out just to make way for Dhoni.

Previously, CSK's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, shared his thoughts on this issue during the 2023 season. Now, Rayudu adds his voice to the discussion, noting that the love CSK fans have for Dhoni is unparalleled. He stresses that this overwhelming admiration for Dhoni creates significant pressure on the other players, who are just as committed to the team's success.

"It is quite daunting if you're a newcomer. It's quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans. It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that's the way the team has been set up and built over the years. He's rightly named Thala [leader] and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it's come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he's done for CSK," Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

"It's been happening for quite a few years now, and quite a few players have felt it over the years, you know, if not come out openly and said something about it, but internally, a lot of people used to feel that the crowd even though we also love MS Dhoni, and they also love MS Dhoni and we want to see him bat, but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat they are shouting from the crowd to literally asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out."

"So it is quite strange, and I don't think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the [other] players are giving their best for the team as well. They are also preparing and doing really well for the franchise, and they have put in a lot of sacrifice to be where they are. When things like that happen from their own crowd, it is, I feel, maybe it can be avoided."

He also advised CSK to begin planning for a future that does not revolve around Dhoni as their main star. Rayudu voiced his worries about the team missing a player who can draw in fans like Dhoni does. It’s crucial for CSK to find and nurture a new standout player to keep the team thriving and popular once Dhoni is no longer in the picture.

"They have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds, because it has always revolved around MS Dhoni," he said.

