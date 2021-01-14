'Vihari Not Bihari', Hanuma schools BJP MP Babul Supriyo in his own classy way after Sydney Test rant

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin both blunted the Australian bowling unit on a tense final day in the Sydney Test which ended in an epic draw. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin both batted for 42 overs and consumed 256 balls as India managed to save the Sydney Test after being behind for the most part of the Test match. Both batsmen were also battling injuries. Hanuma Vihari batted with a Grade 2 hamstring tear which has ruled him out of not just the Brisbane Test but also the England series. Ravichandran Ashwin was also battling a sore back and his fitness is also in doubt. At one point in time, India was in for an improbable victory as Rishabh Pant blasted 97 and he got valuable support from Cheteshwar Pujara who stonewalled yet again for a wonderful 77.

The platform laid by Rishabh Pant gave India an outside chance of a win but with his dismissal and with crippling injuries to both Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, India chose to play it safe and they battled it out for a draw in what was considered as the best rearguard action by the Indian cricket team in a long time. However, some people were not happy with the way the result panned out. West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo took to his Twitter account and stated, "Playing 109 balls to score 7! That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket"

To this, Hanuma Vihari had a classy response to the BJP MP in which he shut him down with just two words tweeting, "Hanuma Vihari." The response won him massive applause on Twitter and he was already the toast of the Indian cricket fan after his epic rearguard.

Series still alive

With Ravindra Jadeja injured and him in the batting line-up next, Vihari, continued to play despite pulling a hamstring. The batsman dug deep and frustrated the Australian bowlers along with an obdurate Ashwin at the other end.

The determination shown by Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin has ensured India keeps the series alive heading into the Brisbane Test. However, with the injury list already piling up and with Australia not having lost a single Test in Brisbane for over 30 years, India faces an uphill task to ensure that they keep the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for some more years.