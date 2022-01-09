Hanuma Vihari salutes 'Real Heroes' as he reacts to viral video of Indian Army soldier - Watch

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari has lauded the spirit of Indian Army personnel as he reacted to a viral video wherein, a soldier can be seen standing tall even in freezing temperatures. Vihari, who recently made his comeback into the Indian team in the second Test versus South Africa reacted to the video of Army personnel and called them 'Real Heroes'.

Despite the hostile conditions on Indian borders, and sub-freezing temperatures, soldiers of the Indian Army put their lives at stake to guard the nation. Reacting to a viral video on Twitter, Vihari applauded the spirit of Indian Army soldiers. Soon after Vihari reposted the video, netizens flocked to the post and showered the viral video with utmost appreciation.

In the 14-second long video, an Army personnel can be seen standing tall, covered in the snow till his knees, with hurling wind and holding his gun as he patrols the border. Surely, the video would give goosebumps to any Indian.

You can watch the viral video of the Indian Army soldier below:

The video was originally shared by PRO, Udhampur, Ministry of Defense, earlier on Friday. That particular post guarded by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir is located at a staggering altitude of 17,000 feet. Ever since it was shared on Twitter, the post has been garnering attention, love and appreciation from all over India.

Meanwhile, talking about Hanuma Vihari, he was included in the playing XI as Virat Kohli's replacement in the second Test as the skipper suffered an upper back spasm. Vihari would go on to make full use of the opportunity as he scored 20 off 53 balls in the first inning, and an unbeaten 40 off 84 balls to help India reach respectable totals in both innings.

Such was his display that many former cricketers including Gautam Gambhir have opined that Vihari shouldn't be replaced when Virat returns to the playing XI in the third Test in Cape Town from January 11.