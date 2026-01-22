'Handshake bhool gaye...': Pakistan stoops to new low, ignites fresh India controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The ‘Handshake Bhul Gaye’ controversy has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan after a PCB promotional video was seen as a dig at India. The clip has sparked debate ahead of the T20 World Cup, drawing criticism and fuelling fresh rivalry off the field.

Pakistan cricket has chosen to embrace spectacle and subtle provocation to promote their upcoming home series against Australia. In anticipation of the Pakistan-Australia T20 International series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) produced a promotional advertisement. However, this video has already stirred controversy beyond cricket circles due to its implications rather than its visuals. At first glance, the promo seems to embody modern sports marketing.

Shot with cinematic elegance, it heightens excitement for Australia's return to Pakistan while highlighting the country's hospitality, vibrant culture, and grassroots cricket scene. The PCB has intentionally fostered this narrative in recent years as international cricket gradually returns to the nation. Australian visitors are shown exploring local streets, soaking in the atmosphere, and receiving warm welcomes.

The most discussed moment in the video lasts just a few seconds. A character is seen teasing an Australian tourist with the remark, "Handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hain padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the"

The playful tone of this comment is anything but accidental. It serves as a direct nod to the recent handshake controversy between India and Pakistan, where post-match handshakes have often been omitted or deliberately avoided in recent encounters.

The PCB has framed it as lighthearted fun rather than hostility—banter instead of conflict. Yet, in an era where cricket boards are acutely aware of social media perceptions, this insertion appears strategically timed to resonate beyond Pakistan's borders and ignite conversation.

How did the handshake become the latest Indo-Pak flashpoint?

To grasp why this issue resonated so deeply, we need to look back at the 2025 Asia Cup. Following India’s victory, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur made a collective choice to forgo the traditional handshake line.

Surya later clarified that this action, or the absence of it, was intended as a sign of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks and a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. He stated unequivocally: “Some things in life transcend sportsmanship.”

The situation didn’t stop there. Tensions rose to the extent that India allegedly refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the award ceremony, which only widened the rift.

