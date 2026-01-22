'Handshake bhool gaye...': Pakistan stoops to new low, ignites fresh India controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement

Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today

Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages

Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said

Shashi Tharoor calls Gautam Gambhir's role 'hardest job after PM'; India coach responds

Operation Shakti: Bareilly ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhary leads espionage-thriller mini-series based on India-Pakistan conflict

Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here

What is Bhojshala dispute? History behind SC order allowing Saraswati Puja and Friday Namaz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Handshake bhool gaye...': Pakistan stoops to new low, ignites fresh India controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The ‘Handshake Bhul Gaye’ controversy has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan after a PCB promotional video was seen as a dig at India. The clip has sparked debate ahead of the T20 World Cup, drawing criticism and fuelling fresh rivalry off the field.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

'Handshake bhool gaye...': Pakistan stoops to new low, ignites fresh India controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan cricket has chosen to embrace spectacle and subtle provocation to promote their upcoming home series against Australia. In anticipation of the Pakistan-Australia T20 International series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) produced a promotional advertisement. However, this video has already stirred controversy beyond cricket circles due to its implications rather than its visuals. At first glance, the promo seems to embody modern sports marketing.

Shot with cinematic elegance, it heightens excitement for Australia's return to Pakistan while highlighting the country's hospitality, vibrant culture, and grassroots cricket scene. The PCB has intentionally fostered this narrative in recent years as international cricket gradually returns to the nation. Australian visitors are shown exploring local streets, soaking in the atmosphere, and receiving warm welcomes.

The most discussed moment in the video lasts just a few seconds. A character is seen teasing an Australian tourist with the remark, "Handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hain padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the"

The playful tone of this comment is anything but accidental. It serves as a direct nod to the recent handshake controversy between India and Pakistan, where post-match handshakes have often been omitted or deliberately avoided in recent encounters.

The PCB has framed it as lighthearted fun rather than hostility—banter instead of conflict. Yet, in an era where cricket boards are acutely aware of social media perceptions, this insertion appears strategically timed to resonate beyond Pakistan's borders and ignite conversation.

How did the handshake become the latest Indo-Pak flashpoint?

To grasp why this issue resonated so deeply, we need to look back at the 2025 Asia Cup. Following India’s victory, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur made a collective choice to forgo the traditional handshake line.

Surya later clarified that this action, or the absence of it, was intended as a sign of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks and a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. He stated unequivocally: “Some things in life transcend sportsmanship.”

The situation didn’t stop there. Tensions rose to the extent that India allegedly refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the award ceremony, which only widened the rift.

Also read| 'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details
Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers
Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today
Oscar nominations 2026: Here's when and where you live event
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train service
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement