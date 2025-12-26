'Hammering everybody...': 1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast-track to Team India

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has drawn lofty praise after a 1983 World Cup hero compared him to Sachin Tendulkar and urged Team India to fast-track the 14-year-old prodigy, citing his record-breaking performances across IPL, U-19 and domestic cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the center of attention for quite a while now, especially since his impressive performance at the IPL 2025. At merely 14 years old, he has shattered records with the Rajasthan Royals, India U-19, and the Bihar domestic team. Sachin Tendulkar also made a significant impact at a young age, debuting for India when he was just 16. Former India captain Krishnamachary Srikkanth has drawn a comparison between Suryavanshi and Tendulkar, urging the Indian team management to take notice.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth emphasized that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been excelling consistently. Therefore, he should be expedited into the Indian team, noting that Sachin Tendulkar was also picked for the national squad at the age of 16.

"Vaibhav is scoring centuries everywhere, be it the IPL, U19, anywhere. You can say it is against Arunachal Pradesh but that is a different story. This boy has been hammering everybody across all kinds of matches. I had told last year also that they should fast-track him for the T20 World Cup. Maybe it is too late for that now, but they still fast-track him into the team. This boy has got tremendous potential. He should be fast-tracked and brought into the Indian team soon," Srikkanth said.

"People say let him play for some more time, let him do this, let him do that. Sachin also played a such a young age. Of course, he played for India after scoring hundreds at all levels, but the same thing can be done for this boy in white-ball cricket," he added.

Suryavanshi has excelled against rival bowlers on both domestic and international platforms. He has flourished under pressure and shattered numerous records. Recently, at just 14 years old, he made history as the youngest player to score a List A century. He delivered an impressive innings of 190 runs off only 84 balls for Bihar in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. Suryavanshi achieved his century after facing a mere 36 deliveries.

Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a trip to Delhi to receive the Prime Minister's National Children's Award, where he was recognized by President Droupadi Murmu. Consequently, he departed for Delhi at 7 AM on the day of the match and missed the Bihar vs Manipur game.

Following the Bihar vs Manipur match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will join the India camp for the Under-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to commence on January 15 in Zimbabwe. As a result, he will not participate in the remaining matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bihar.

