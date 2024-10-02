'Hamari cricket bekar hai': Ex-player slams Pakistan after India's Test series win vs Bangladesh

India secured their 18th consecutive home series win by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the second Test.

Team India emerged victorious against Bangladesh with a 2-0 win in the Test series, bringing them closer to securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Despite Bangladesh's recent victory over Pakistan in a two-match Test series, they were unable to replicate their success against the formidable Team India led by Rohit Sharma.

The first Test saw Team India triumph over Bangladesh by a margin of 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue continued their dominance in the second Test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, clinching the victory by 7 wickets within three days to seal the series.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali shared his insights on the stark contrast between Indian and Pakistani cricket on his YouTube Channel. He emphasized the superiority of Indian cricket over Pakistan, debunking any misconceptions about the strength of Pakistan's cricketing prowess.

“Fark aap dekh le India aur Pakistan ka fark. Yeh haqeeqat hai, isko maane. Agar aap issi soch me rahenge ki humari cricket bahut achchi hai, toh bekaar hai. India ka muqabla bas Australia se hi hai, baaki aise hi hai. Mere khayal se 19th or 20th series jeeti hai (Please notice the difference between India and Pakistan. This is the truth, accept it. If you keep thinking that our cricket is very good, then it’s a waste)” Basit said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Following their series victory against Bangladesh, Team India currently sits atop the World Test Championship (WTC) Table with a point percentage of 74.24% from 11 matches. Australia holds the second position with a point percentage of 62.50%, while Sri Lanka and England occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Next up for The Men in Blue is a three-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing on October 16. Subsequently, Rohit Sharma and his team will embark on a tour of Australia for a five-match Test series, beginning on November 22. The matches will take place in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, spanning from November 22 to January 7, 2025.

