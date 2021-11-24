‘Halal’ meat diet for Team India cricketers: BCCI finally breaks silence after outrage

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday (November 22) rejected reports about Team India’s 'halal' meat diet plan, asserting that no such directive has been issued by the BCCI to players or support staff. Dhumal said that Indian players are free to eat as per their choice.

Earlier, several reports surfaced claiming that the BCCI has banned the consumption of beef and pork in any form in Team India’s new diet regime. The reports mentioned that the BCCI has asked the players to to consume meat in only ‘halal’ form.

Dhumal, however, dimissed the reports, saying BCCI has not discussed the so-called diet plan. “The BCCI has not given any direction to any player or team staff on what to eat and what not to eat. All these rumours are baseless,” Dhumal told news agency IANS.

“This diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced. The board doesn’t advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food," he added.

The reported BCCI’s decision to consume only 'halal' meat had sparked a massive outrage on social media. While many slammed the BCCI's move, few backed the decision.