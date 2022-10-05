Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Hahaha, very much similar': Ravindra Jadeja reacts as Jaydev Undakat calls Saurashtra player his look-alike

Ravindra Jadeja is receiving rehabilitation after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

'Hahaha, very much similar': Ravindra Jadeja reacts as Jaydev Undakat calls Saurashtra player his look-alike
Prerak Mankad-Ravindra Jadeja (source: Twitter)

On Monday, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja expressed surprise after Jaydev Undakat showed his look-alike cricketer from Saurashtra. Undakat stunned everyone, including Jadeja, by posting a photo of Prerak Mankad on social media.

The pacer took to Twitter to point the fact out. He posted a photo of him batting along with Mankad and captioned it, “Glad to have Jaddu in the team.. (in disguise) @imjadeja =@PrerakMankad46″. In response, Ravindra Jadeja agreed that there were some similarities between them. “Hahaha very much similar,” he commented.

Mankad, a rising all-rounder from Saurashtra, is worth noticing. He made his IPL debut earlier this year with the Punjab Kings.

In his First Class and List A career, the 28-year-old has four centuries and 19 fifties. In the Irani Trophy on Monday, he made 72 runs in the second innings against the rest of India.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is receiving rehabilitation after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Due to his batting and bowling abilities, his absence was a huge loss for India. He is also regarded as one of the top fielders in the world due to his ability to make difficult catches and generate match-winning run-outs.

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Gujarat all-rounder Axar Patel has seized the chance with both hands.

In the just finished three-match T20I series against Australia, the left-arm spinner took eight wickets and was named Player of the Series.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

READ| IND vs SA: Top 10 funny memes from the third T20I between India and South Africa

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.