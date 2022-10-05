'Hahaha, very much similar': Ravindra Jadeja reacts as Jaydev Undakat calls Saurashtra player his look-alike

Prerak Mankad-Ravindra Jadeja (source: Twitter)

On Monday, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja expressed surprise after Jaydev Undakat showed his look-alike cricketer from Saurashtra. Undakat stunned everyone, including Jadeja, by posting a photo of Prerak Mankad on social media.

The pacer took to Twitter to point the fact out. He posted a photo of him batting along with Mankad and captioned it, “Glad to have Jaddu in the team.. (in disguise) @imjadeja =@PrerakMankad46″. In response, Ravindra Jadeja agreed that there were some similarities between them. “Hahaha very much similar,” he commented.

Hahaha very much similar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 3, 2022

Mankad, a rising all-rounder from Saurashtra, is worth noticing. He made his IPL debut earlier this year with the Punjab Kings.

In his First Class and List A career, the 28-year-old has four centuries and 19 fifties. In the Irani Trophy on Monday, he made 72 runs in the second innings against the rest of India.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is receiving rehabilitation after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Due to his batting and bowling abilities, his absence was a huge loss for India. He is also regarded as one of the top fielders in the world due to his ability to make difficult catches and generate match-winning run-outs.

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Gujarat all-rounder Axar Patel has seized the chance with both hands.

In the just finished three-match T20I series against Australia, the left-arm spinner took eight wickets and was named Player of the Series.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

