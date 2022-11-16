'Had very small part to play..': Dwayne Bravo reveals how he helped Mumbai Indians sign Kieron Pollard

Source: Dwayne Bravo (Instagram)

Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard on Tuesday confirmed his IPL retirement and will be seen in the dugout in a new role instead having taken over as MI's batting coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As wishes poured over for Pollard on social media, his compatriot and fellow West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who was also released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid a heartfelt tribute to Pollard.

Bravo revealed how he played a 'small role' in Pollard's signing when he was with Mumbai Indians back in 2008, and 2009. Before Pollard's arrival, Bravo played for MI, but he left in a good word for his compatriot before joining Chennai Super Kings.

He also lauded his fellow all-rounder for all his achievements and wished Kieron Pollard good luck in his new chapter as Mi's batting coach.

READ| IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets emotional tribute from Mumbai Indians in heartwarming video, watch

"To my best friend, my teammate, opponent. 13 years ago, I had a very small part to play in introducing you to arguably one the most successful IPL teams @mumbaiindians. I saw you grow from a little boy from Maloney and then go to India to dominate the toughest T20 league. You became a household name around the world," wrote Bravo, for his fellow countryman.

"Lord, I salute you on a fantastic career wish you all the best in your next chapter as it's a sad day for you and your fans but we also celebrate what you have achieved. I feel proud as your friend and to write this message @kieron.pollard55 #LORD #LEGEND #BIGLIP from the champion," added the veteran further.

READ| Yastika Bhatia gives befitting reply to troll who told her 'mat khel T20'

After two years with MI, Bravo switched to CSK, but Pollard was signed by the Indians to fill in the shoes, after an intense bidding war with CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. As fate would have it, Pollard joined the Mumbai-based franchise and has been with them for 13 years.

He belongs to the rare club of players who represented only 1 team throughout their IPL career, alongside Virat Kohli.