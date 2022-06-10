Had to make full use of the opportunity after Shreyas Iyer dropped my catch, says Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen played a match-winning innings in the recently-concluded first T20I against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs and formed an undefeated 131-run stand with David Miller (64 not out) to help Proteas chase down the massive target of 212 runs.

Van der Dussen was having trouble timing the ball. He hit it right to the fielders once he got the timing right. Then there was the stroke of luck that allowed him to turn a possibly game-losing inning into a game-winning inning. He smashed Avesh Khan to deep midwicket, where Shreyas Iyer took a regulation catch with 63 needed from 29 balls.

“The key for me was that when that catch was dropped, I knew I had to make India pay. I took a good few balls to get in, and it was a wicket that got a lot easier once you were in. It was tough to get yourself set. I knew I was in, and I had to make them pay,” said Van der Dussen after South Africa’s 7-wicket win.

“I did put myself and the team under pressure by not being able to hit early boundaries. Sometimes [your approach] just doesn’t come off, and other days it does. Some days you’re lucky, others, you’re not. And tonight, I was lucky. If Shreyas had caught that ball, it might’ve been a different game. That said, we had a lot of batting still to come,” he added.

Van der Dussen, who although played only three games for the Rajasthan Royals this season, feels staying in India for the past couple of months, helped the majority of the South African players to cope with extreme conditions, while also providing them with a fair idea as to how to tackle the Indian bowlers.

"Definitely (IPL has helped). I watched a lot of IPL games, did not got much of an opportunity to play but I had a pretty good idea what their bowlers would do and the conditions," van der Dussen said at the post-match press conference.