Shardul Thakur's absence from the IPL 2025 mega-auction last November took many by surprise, especially since this talented all-rounder went unsold. But instead of letting this setback get him down, Thakur redirected his energy towards making a comeback to the Test team and even landed a deal with Essex to showcase his skills in county cricket.

Then, a twist of fate came into play when Mohsin Khan got injured during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to look for a replacement. That’s when Shardul Thakur caught their eye and was quickly signed by the team.

With six wickets from just two games Thakur leads the bowling charts and has had an absolutely incredible IPL campaign. He wears the purple cap with pride. In a post-match interview, Thakur shared that he received a call from Indian cricket legend Zaheer Khan inviting him to join the team.

"See, I feel all these things keep happening in the cricket. It was just one bad day in the auction, I didn't get picked by any of the franchises. But unfortunately a few injuries here and there, there were a few inquiries whether I could join the camp. But LSG was the one who approached me first, so I had to give them preference and even closely working with Zaheer Khan, he gave me a call. And it was always on the cards, I had to accept it," Shardul said.

Against SRH, Shardul took a four-fer and earned Player of the Match. Early in the innings, he gave LSG breakthroughs from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. Ishan departed on the first ball he faced after celebrating his SRH debut with a century. Mohammed Shami and Abhinav Manohar were also dismissed by Shardul.

LSG limited SRH to 190 courtesy to Shardul's valiant efforts at the beginning. LSG managed to chase down the target of 191 in just 16.1 overs thanks to half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Their next match is scheduled for April 1 against the Punjab Kings.

