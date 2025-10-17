'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Shami, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March 2025, has been playing domestic cricket for Bengal but was ruled out of recent international selections because of the ongoing fitness concerns.

Ajit Agarkar, the former India cricketer and chief selector for the senior men’s cricket team, has emphasized that Mohammed Shami was not fit enough to participate in the recent series against England, which is why he was not included in the squad. However, Agarkar did not provide any details regarding Shami's absence from the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Shami's last international appearance was during the Champions Trophy final. Following that, he played nine matches in IPL 2025 before being sidelined due to an injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

After a three-month hiatus from competitive cricket, Shami returned to play for East Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where he managed to take just one wicket in 34 overs. Although there were expectations for him to be included in the squad for the ODI series in Australia, he was ultimately left out and publicly expressed his disappointment.

“Selection isn’t in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I should not be here playing for Bengal. I think I don’t need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket," Shami was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Friday, while addressing the NDTV World Summit, Agarkar was questioned regarding his thoughts on Shami’s recent outburst.

“If he says that to me, I will answer that. If I read what he said, I will give him a call. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months. If he said something, that is a conversation for me to have with him," Agarkar said.

“If he were fit, he would have been on that plane to England. The domestic season has just started and we will see if he is fit enough. We were desperate to have him for the Australia tour, but he wasn’t fit. If he is fit over the next two months, the story might change," Agarkar added.

Importantly, the chief selector had mentioned during the announcement of the ODI team that he had no ‘update’ concerning Shami.

“About giving an update, it isn’t my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It isn’t my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches," Shami had retorted.

