'Had it been in India...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'British media' over Shubman Gill vs umpire ball-change row during Lord's Test

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has launched a vicious attack on the "British media" for their criticism of Shubman Gill and the Indian team, as the controversy surrounding the frequent ball changes during the ongoing Third Test between India and England at Lord's has intensified. Gavaskar didn't mince words, accusing sections of the English press of a biased perspective that he believes wouldn't be applied if the situation were reversed in India.

The incident in question occurred on Day 2 when the Indian team, particularly captain Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, expressed visible frustration with the quality of the Dukes ball. Despite it being relatively new, reports suggested the ball was losing its shape, leading to animated discussions with the umpires and multiple requests for a replacement. While some former England cricketers and sections of the British media criticized India's persistent demands, Gavaskar jumped to India's defence.

Speaking on-air, the legendary opener pointed out the visibly poor condition of the ball. "Even from here you can see that is not a 10-overs old ball, that is like a 20-overs old ball," Gavaskar remarked, highlighting the unusual wear and tear.

He then delivered a sharp rebuke to the "British media," drawing a clear parallel. "If this would have happened in India… where if there were not enough balls similar to the ones replaced, the British Media would have certainly made a big deal out of it," Gavaskar asserted. His comment implied a double standard, suggesting that Indian teams often face disproportionate scrutiny from the English press compared to how home teams' issues are treated.

Both Indian and English players, including Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain of England, have acknowledged problems with the Dukes ball's durability this season, making the ball-change saga a major topic of conversation in the series. However, Gavaskar's intervention adds another level of intrigue to an already captivating Test series by shifting the narrative towards a perceived media bias. The intense rivalries and perceptions that frequently accompany the pure cricket match between these two countries are highlighted by his ferocious defense of the Indian team.

