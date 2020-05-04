'Had elements that wasn't just cricket': South Africa's Faf du Plessis on tough last season

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis really did face many ups and downs during his captaincy tenure, especially the last season.

The cricketer himself admitted the same as he stepped down as the skipper of South Africa in February this year. Quinton de Kock was selected as the ODI skipper.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also took on the leadership duties during the three-match T20I series against England.

"The season gone by is probably one of the toughest of my career because it had a lot of elements to it that wasn't just cricket. The team didn't do well again and then the pressure really started pointing towards me and a lot of energy was pushed towards me," ESPNCricinfo quoted du Plessis as saying.

"I just felt at the time that I had been fighting the good fight for the Proteas and I gave it absolutely my everything. On reflection after the Test series, I went away and that was when I thought it was the right time to step down," he added.

In the four-match Test series against England, du Plessis average in eight innings was just 18.87.

South Africa also failed to progress to the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup under du Plessis.

"I felt that with a new coaching staff they could start with someone new, but also that I have a lot of value to add to that. I thought the time is right now to fast track that process of blooding a new captain, which is why I took the decision to step away," du Plessis said.

As for Du Plessis's captaincy, Proteas won 18 of his 36 Tests. The 35-year-old believes that the side has 5-6 players who can lead the team for the coming years.