'Haan bhai pata hai': Rajasthan Royals admin as Mumbai Indians remember the iconic 2014 game on this day

It still remains one of the most memorable games of the 14-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and both teams involved Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals don't forget that game in the 2014 season of the lucrative league.

It was the last game of the league stage of the 7th edition of the IPL and the two sides were jostling for the last remaining spot in the playoffs as three teams had already been confirmed - Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

For Mumbai Indians to qualify, if they were batting second they had to chase the target down within 14.1 to 14.4 overs depending on the target. Rajasthan Royals batted first and owing to Sanju Samson's innings of 74 runs off just 47 balls and Karun Nair's 27-ball 50, the Royals amassed a mammoth total of 189 runs and looked set to qualify for the playoffs in the fourth place.

However, Mumbai Indians and especially the all-rounder Corey Anderson had different ideas. Lendl Simmons and Michael Hussey gave a fast start and Mumbai Indians promoted Anderson to No 3 and it soon paid off as he started belting sixes.

Anderson stitched an 81-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu, who played a quickfire cameo of 30 runs off just 10 balls and almost took them to the victory. However, Rayudu got out on the third ball of the 15th over. After some confusion, it was clarified that both teams were in the game and MI needed to hit a boundary on the fourth ball to keep their NRR over RR's and the local Mumbai boy Aditya Tare came and hit a knee-high full toss off James Faulkner over fine leg boundary for a massive six to help MI qualify for the playoffs.

And 7 years later, Mumbai Indians remembered the same. "Never Give Up. 7 years ago. Ball sailed over the boundary. Tare sprinted towards the North Stand & the Wankhede went bonkers!"

The Rajasthan Royals admin quoted the tweet with a hilarious meme with crying people saying, "Haan bhai pata hai (Yes, we know that)."