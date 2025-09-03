'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

The original 2008 incident involved Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth on the field after a match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, which led to Harbhajan receiving an 11-match ban. Both players have since reconciled and often appear together professionally.

Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke's release of the 2008 IPL slapgate video has stirred up controversy in the cricket world. People are criticizing them for bringing back an old, negative event from the league’s start and for being insensitive by sharing the footage. The incident, one of the most argued about in IPL history, involved Harbhajan Singh slapping S. Sreesanth after a game between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. Singh was suspended for 11 games as a result. Since then, the two players have made peace and are on good terms.

Singh has said sorry for what he did multiple times, and Sreesanth has spoken well of him in interviews. Over time, their relationship has healed, and they are now friendly, often working together in commentary, marketing, and other jobs.

Modi and Clarke's recent online posting of the video has brought the issue back to light. Robin Uthappa, a former India cricketer who was also part of that match, has spoken out against Clarke for sharing the video. He compared it to exposing Australian cricket scandals that were kept quiet to protect players' reputations.

“That whole Slapgate thing that happened in the IPL. What the f*** man? How does someone get away with stuff like that?" Uthappa said on the Kim-Appa show with Jarrod Kimber. “Now, imagine we put up a clip of something that an Australian did that was offensive, that was kept under wraps for the respect of that whole situation, to save the respect of that situation, which is an impulsive, bad decision that a human being made… Now that you have gone and interviewed someone, and you have got access to the file, do you think you have the right to publish it, put that into the world, and make those two people go through that whole emotion, that raw emotion, 20 years later?" he added.

Uthappa criticized the absence of empathy in bringing back the slapgate controversy, emphasizing that past mistakes should not be continuously emphasized. He also raised concerns about racial double standards in cricket, noting that non-brown players frequently evade criticism while Indian players endure extended humiliation.

“Where is your sense of sensitivity and empathy for other people?" Uthappa asked. “We all make mistakes, but are we going to keep putting it out there to make people go through the embarrassment of the wrong choices the person has made? For me, it’s guys who aren’t brown skinned who get away with it a lot more. Today, we are speaking about Sunny G having an opinion on what other countries speak about Indian cricket. But what about this? Imagine the human implications of this… You can’t treat people like crap just because it’ll get you more views," he added.

The release of the footage elicited a strong emotional reaction from Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, who described it as "disgusting, heartless, and inhuman." In an Instagram post, she criticized Modi and Clarke for bringing her family back to past trauma, accusing them of exploiting the incident for publicity and views.

However, Modi has now addressed the criticism, asserting that he simply spoke the truth when questioned about it. In a conversation with IANS, he stated, "I don’t understand why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is upset. I was asked a question, and I provided the truth. There’s nothing I can do about that. I am known for speaking the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s precisely what I conveyed. No one had previously asked me this question, so when Clarke made a remark, I replied."

