Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Darshan Kumar admits star filmmakers ignore him, reveals losing film to nepotism, favoritism: 'Agar support mile toh main bhi Karan Johar..' | Exclusive

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs GST Council meeting: THESE goods may become cheaper, know about "sin goods"

Meet Vijaye Raji, Indian-origin founder, who sold his startup to Sam Altman for Rs 9684 crore, joins OpenAI as...

Viral Video: Kim Jong Un's aids erased his DNA traces after talks with Putin? Here's why

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to 5-year-old hookah controversy

'Mein aur MS Dhoni saath baith kar piyenge': Irfan Pathan’s cheeky response to

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions

Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, ch

Russia REACTS after Donald Trump claims Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un 'conspiring' against US

Russia reacts after Trump says Putin, Xi, and Kim 'conspiring' against US

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years

The original 2008 incident involved Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth on the field after a match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, which led to Harbhajan receiving an 11-match ban. Both players have since reconciled and often appear together professionally.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 07:29 PM IST

'Guys who aren’t brown skinned...': Robin Uthappa slams Michael Clarke for sharing sensitive IPL 'slapgate' video after 17 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke's release of the 2008 IPL slapgate video has stirred up controversy in the cricket world. People are criticizing them for bringing back an old, negative event from the league’s start and for being insensitive by sharing the footage. The incident, one of the most argued about in IPL history, involved Harbhajan Singh slapping S. Sreesanth after a game between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. Singh was suspended for 11 games as a result. Since then, the two players have made peace and are on good terms.

Singh has said sorry for what he did multiple times, and Sreesanth has spoken well of him in interviews. Over time, their relationship has healed, and they are now friendly, often working together in commentary, marketing, and other jobs.

Modi and Clarke's recent online posting of the video has brought the issue back to light. Robin Uthappa, a former India cricketer who was also part of that match, has spoken out against Clarke for sharing the video. He compared it to exposing Australian cricket scandals that were kept quiet to protect players' reputations.

“That whole Slapgate thing that happened in the IPL. What the f*** man? How does someone get away with stuff like that?" Uthappa said on the Kim-Appa show with Jarrod Kimber. “Now, imagine we put up a clip of something that an Australian did that was offensive, that was kept under wraps for the respect of that whole situation, to save the respect of that situation, which is an impulsive, bad decision that a human being made… Now that you have gone and interviewed someone, and you have got access to the file, do you think you have the right to publish it, put that into the world, and make those two people go through that whole emotion, that raw emotion, 20 years later?" he added.

Uthappa criticized the absence of empathy in bringing back the slapgate controversy, emphasizing that past mistakes should not be continuously emphasized. He also raised concerns about racial double standards in cricket, noting that non-brown players frequently evade criticism while Indian players endure extended humiliation.

“Where is your sense of sensitivity and empathy for other people?" Uthappa asked. “We all make mistakes, but are we going to keep putting it out there to make people go through the embarrassment of the wrong choices the person has made? For me, it’s guys who aren’t brown skinned who get away with it a lot more. Today, we are speaking about Sunny G having an opinion on what other countries speak about Indian cricket. But what about this? Imagine the human implications of this… You can’t treat people like crap just because it’ll get you more views," he added.

The release of the footage elicited a strong emotional reaction from Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, who described it as "disgusting, heartless, and inhuman." In an Instagram post, she criticized Modi and Clarke for bringing her family back to past trauma, accusing them of exploiting the incident for publicity and views.

However, Modi has now addressed the criticism, asserting that he simply spoke the truth when questioned about it. In a conversation with IANS, he stated, "I don’t understand why she (Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari) is upset. I was asked a question, and I provided the truth. There’s nothing I can do about that. I am known for speaking the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s precisely what I conveyed. No one had previously asked me this question, so when Clarke made a remark, I replied."

Also read| ‘Saw him lead India and CSK...’: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana draws inspiration from MS Dhoni ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?
China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?
These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH
Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great
Meet man, who built business bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance within decade, has net worth of Rs 500000 crore, his company is...
Meet man, who built biz bigger than Mukesh Ambani's within decade
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE