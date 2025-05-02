GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 51st match of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. Following a challenging defeat at the hands of their neighbors, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), GT is eager to make a strong comeback and take another step towards securing a spot in the playoffs of the IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, SRH's fate in the IPL 2025 hangs in the balance as they must win their remaining five matches in order to have any chance of making it to the top four.

Although Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have not faced each other frequently in their brief IPL history, GT has emerged victorious in three out of their five encounters, suffering only one defeat. Earlier in the IPL 2025 season, GT convincingly defeated SRH in a one-sided match, chasing down a target of 153 runs with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare in Hyderabad.

Live Streaming details

When will GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, May 2. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs SRHI PL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad are favorable for batting once the top order gets past the new ball. In the IPL, teams batting first have won 18 matches, while teams batting second have won 21. The average first innings score at this venue in the tournament's history is 172.

Weather report

The weather in Ahmedabad on Friday evening will be hot with a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and low humidity at 16 percent. There is no chance of rain, so the match will continue as scheduled.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga

Also read| IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma scripts history for Mumbai Indians, joins Virat Kohli in unique list