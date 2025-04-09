GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Indian Premier League 2025's 23rd game will pit the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the much awaited game.

The Gujarat Titans are currently in second place in the standings after winning three of their last four games and losing just one. Their latest victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad has undoubtedly improved their morale, as they have now won three games in a row.

However, following a mixed performance in the competition thus far, with two wins and two losses in four games, the Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked seventh.

Live Streaming details

When will GT vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, April 9. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs RR IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs RR IPL 2025 match be available?



The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The playing surface at this venue is even and will benefit both fast bowlers and spinners. Both teams will likely choose to chase the target when playing here.

Weather report

Rain is not expected during the GT vs RR match. The temperature will range from 28 to 44 degrees.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

