Gujarat Titans are set to face off against Punjab Kings in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League. This exciting showdown will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Leading the Gujarat Titans is Shubman Gill, who will be supported by familiar faces like Rashid Khan, Tewatia, and Sai Sudhashan from last season. They've also brought in some fresh talent, including Glenn Phillips, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford, while securing big names like Rabada, Shami, and Sundar from the auction. The team is eager to make a strong impression this season.

On the flip side, the Punjab Kings have decided to shake things up completely, releasing all but two players from the previous season. Shreyas Iyer will take the helm as captain, and the squad boasts five Australian overseas players. They seem to have a well-rounded team and are looking to kick off the season on a high note.

Live Streaming Details

When will GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, March 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a good batting pitch with a fast outfield and the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There is minimal grass on the surface and there may be some dew. It is better to bowl second on this pitch.

Weather report

Tuesday evening in Ahmedabad will be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 38 degrees and humidity levels between 15-20 percent.

