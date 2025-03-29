GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will face-off against former Champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans are preparing to face the Mumbai Indians in their second match of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following a home loss to the Punjab Kings in their season opener, the Titans are keen to win their first IPL 2025 match in front of their home audience.

Meanwhile, MI also faced a challenging start to their season, suffering a defeat against their fierce rivals CSK in a match that felt quite one-sided. As a result, they find themselves among the winless teams in the tournament at the moment.

Live Streaming details

When will GT vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, March 29. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known as a batting paradise in the IPL, particularly benefiting the top order batters of GT. Scoring rates have greatly increased since the stadium's renovation, but spin bowlers can still be effective if the pitch offers some turn. In the IPL history, there have been 36 matches played at the venue, with teams batting second winning more games. The average first innings score at the stadium is 170.

Weather report

The temperatures will be around 37 degrees during the day and 21 degrees at night. The wind speeds will be between 10-15 km/h, with humidity levels staying below 18 percent.

Also read| CSK vs RCB: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal shine as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk after 17 years