GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to unfold at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur this Friday, May 30. Having bested MI twice during the group stages earlier in the IPL 2025 season, GT is riding high on confidence and looking to outshine the five-time champions once more, inching closer to clinching their second title in just four seasons.

For MI, it’s crucial to step up their game after not quite hitting their stride against GT earlier in the tournament. However, given their impressive history in knockout matches, they might just rise to the occasion.

Gujarat Titans boast a solid 5-2 record in their last seven IPL encounters with MI, with several matches coming down to the wire over the past four seasons. One memorable clash earlier in IPL 2025, held in Mumbai, was decided on the very last ball, with rain adding to the drama. In that nail-biter, GT kept their cool and crossed the finish line successfully.

Live Streaming details

When will GT vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, May 30. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs MII PL 2025 match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur offered a balanced playing field for both batters and bowlers early in IPL 2025. Teams batting first have won five matches, while teams batting second have won four. The average first innings score at this venue is 170.

Weather report

The weather in Mullanpur for the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is likely to be partly cloudy. There is no significant rain expected. Temperatures are forecasted to be between 25-35 degrees, humidity will be around 43-54 percent, and winds will be 11-13 km/h.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

