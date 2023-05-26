Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: GT vs MI Dream11 prediction, playing XI, fantasy tips

GT vs MI

Akash Madhwal's breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world's largest stadium today.

Mumbai Indians, riding on magical figures of five for five produced by Madhwal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night, knocked out LSG from the race to the final with an 81-run win.

Gujarat Titans, outclassed and outgunned in Qualifier 1 by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, will have one last chance to gather themselves up and put their best foot forward in familiar conditions here in order to qualify for their second IPL final on the trot.

It will be imperative for the defending champions that their batting clicks in unison since Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar have done the bulk of the heavy lifting with the bat in the last few games.

The contest here on Friday night will be the third meeting between GT and MI this season, with both teams winning one game each.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

Match date: May 26, 2023

Start time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT Probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

MI Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 Team Number 1

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Akash Madhwal, Noor Ahmad

Captain first choice: Suryakumar Yadav || Captain second choice: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain first choice: Tilak Varma || Vice-captain second choice: Ishan Kishan

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 Team Number 2

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Akash Madhwal

Captain first choice: Suryakumar Yadav || Captain second choice: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain first choice: Hardik Pandya || Vice-captain second choice: Cameron Green

Both GT and MI look equally strong but GT has a better bowling unit and home conditions in favour of them. Gujarat Titans will be expected to qualify for the Final of IPL 2023.