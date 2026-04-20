Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Tilak Varma’s maiden ton, Ashwani Kumar’s 4-fer seal MI’s biggest win of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Tilak Varma's 100 and Ashwani Kumar's 4-fer power MI to second win in IPL 2026, also jumping three spots in the Points Table. Below is the detailed match report.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Hardik Pandya and Co finally broke the losing streak as the five-time champions defeated Gujarat Titans on their turf by 99 runs. This is also the biggest win by any team in IPL 2026. With this win, MI also jumped three spots in the Points Table and are at the 7th spot with four points and a positive Net Run Rate (NRR). For Mumbai, Tilak Varma slammed his maiden IPL century and Ashwani Kumar took a 4-wicket haul, decimating GT's batting lineup in the middle overs. Take a detailed look at tonight's match below.

Toss

GT skipper Shubman Gill flicked the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. Gill chose to bowl first, considering the dew factor.

First Innings

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians' top order failed again as Kagiso Rabada took three wickets within the Powerplay, slowing down the run rate. Later, Naman Dhir, who was looking good and was near his half-century, fell prey to Prasidh Krishna. For the 5th wicket, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added over 100 runs, but it came to an end in the second last over of the innings after the MI skipper got dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

However, Tilak Varma went on to complete his maiden IPL century, taking the Mumbai Indians to 199 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

With the wicket of Sai Sudharsan on the first ball of the innings, Jasprit Bumrah made a huge comeback in IPL 2026. In the next over, Hardik removed Jos Buttler, as MI took control of the game early on. Gujarat failed to bounce back in the game as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Washington Sundar scored the maximum runs, 26 off 17 balls. For Mumbai, Ashwani Kumar took 4 wickets, Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner scalped two each. In the end, the Mumbai Indian registered the biggest win of IPL 2026 and beat the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs. This is also Mumbai's first win against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Player of the Match