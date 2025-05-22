GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the 64th match of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

After successfully qualifying for the playoffs of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans (GT) are now focused on securing a top-two finish in the league stage. With two matches remaining, victories in these games will provide them with two opportunities to compete for the championship title.

In their upcoming match, GT will face the struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday evening at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT is currently in exceptional form and is determined to continue their winning streak. Conversely, LSG has faced significant challenges in recent matches. With nothing to lose, they may approach the game with a newfound sense of freedom, potentially making them a formidable opponent.

Live Streaming details

When will GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, May 22. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs LSGI PL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which channels will broadcast GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match be available?



The GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Pitches in Ahmedabad are great for batters, but fast bowlers have also had some success due to the pace and bounce. Bowlers like Krishna, who hit the deck hard, have thrived, but overall, batters have enjoyed playing there. This trend is expected to continue.

Weather report

On Thursday evening in Ahmedabad, expect scattered thunderstorms with a 30 percent chance of rain. The temperature will be around 37 degrees, with 40 percent humidity.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

