IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans tweet on winning the IPL 2022 has a strange coincidence related to 2011 World cup, check now!

Shubman Gill and David Miller

A determined Gujarat Titans made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by clinching the 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in front of a roaring home crowd of 1,04,859 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat has capped off a season where they exceeded everyone`s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

After winning the match, Gujarat Titans' made a tweet that hinted at a coincidence with team India's victory in the ICC CWC 2011. Check out the tweet now.

Number 7 jersey

Finishing with a 6

Gary and Nehraji celebrating

Beating Sanga and Malinga's team



Where have we seen this before? pic.twitter.com/lF8mHajQLw May 29, 2022

Shubman Gill wears the jersey number 7 for Gujarat Titans, He finished the match with a six and ashish Nehra along with Gary Kersten were part of the winning squad while Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga ended up on the losing side.

When the Indian team won the ICC Cricket World cup in 2011, It was MS Dhoni who wore jersey number 7 and he finished the game with a 6 against Sri Lanka in the final game. Ashish Nehra was part of the Indian team as a player and Gary Kersten was the head coach and Lasith Malinga along with Kumar Sangakkara were at the receiving end as they were part of the Sri Lankan squad.