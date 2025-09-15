Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Gujarat Titans' star pacer clinches ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025, his name is...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday finally declared the Men's Player of the Month for August 2025. The player is the star cricketer of the Gujarat Titans, whose name is...

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Gujarat Titans' star pacer clinches ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025, his name is...
Mohammed Siraj, the star pacer of the Gujarat Titans, has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025 for his stellar performance against England in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, specifically in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. A magnificent spell from Siraj, where he scalped 9 wickets in two innings of the game, helped India to not just win the Test but also level the 5-match series. Not only this, Siraj was also named the Player of the Match in the final Test for his outstanding spell, which included a 5-wicket haul. He was also the only pacer from the Indian side who played all five matches in the series, also making him the leading wicket-taker.

 

For those unversed, the other nominees for the award included New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies star bowler Jayden Seales.

 

''It's a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of,'' Siraj said.

 

Siraj praises his teammates

 

''I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting lineup in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me. This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going,'' he added.

 

'I'll continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey,'' he concluded.

 

For his stellar performance against the English side, Siraj was also successful in attaining his career-best ranking in the ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings post the final Test. In the series, he picked up 23 wickets at an average of 32.43, which includes two 5-wicket hauls.

