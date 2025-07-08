Gujarat Titans' star bowler joins Surrey for two matches in County Championship, his name is...

Check out the name of Gujarat Titans' star bowler who will next be playing in the County Championship for UK's prestigious club, Surrey.

Indian left-arm spinner, who played for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been signed by Surrey for a two-match stint in County Championship. Yes, you read it right! Sai Kishore will now feature in County cricket and will head to the UK. He recently played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 and lifted the trophy with Tiruppur Tamizhans. Expressing his delight after being a part of the prestigious cricket club in the UK, Sai Kishore said, ''I’m really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches. Surrey is one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game.''

Sai Kishore in County Championship

R Sai Kishore will play two County Championship games for Surrey. He would first play against Yorkshire from July 22 to July 25 in Scarborough. Later, he would face Durham in Chester-le-Street, starting on July 29 to August 1.

Indian cricketers in County cricket

Before Sai Kishore, several other Indian cricketers have also been signed for the County Championship, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He will be playing for Yorkshire in this edition of the County Championship.

Apart from him, Khaleel Ahmed also signed up with Essex till the end of the 2025 season. Tilak Varma also enrolled himself with Hampshire to feature in County cricket.