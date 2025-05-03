Rabada's exit from the IPL on April 3, where he was playing for the Gujarat Titans, was initially described by the franchise as due to a "significant personal matter."

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has recently returned to India after completing a provisional suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament earlier this year. The incident took place while Rabada was playing for MI Cape Town, and ESPNcricinfo has verified that the substance in question was not performance-enhancing.

Rabada's departure from the IPL on April 3, where he was representing the Gujarat Titans, was initially attributed to a significant personal matter by the franchise. At that time, no details were provided regarding the reason for his absence or his potential return to the tournament. Rabada has now made his way back to India.

In a statement released by the South African Cricketers Association (SACA), Kagiso Rabada acknowledged that he had served a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug. However, the statement did not specify the exact substance he tested positive for, nor did it clarify whether the test was conducted in competition (IC) or out of competition (OOC).

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations. I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing."

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done-continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Kagiso Rabada was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. However, his stint with the team was short-lived as he only managed to play two matches before heading back to South Africa on April 3.

During his debut match for Gujarat, Rabada conceded 41 runs and secured one wicket in a defeat against the Punjab Kings. In the subsequent game against the Mumbai Indians, he ended with figures of 1 for 42 before bowing out of the tournament prematurely.

Despite Rabada's premature departure, Gujarat Titans have flourished, emerging victorious in seven out of their 10 matches and currently holding the second position on the points table. With just two wins needed from their remaining three fixtures, Gujarat Titans are well-positioned to secure a playoff spot.

