Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Gujarat Titans (GT), winners of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), had the simplest task at the IPL 2023 auction, as they only needed to fill 5-7 positions in their quest for a championship defense.
The Hardik Pandya-led team completed a number of major moves, sending Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in all-cash swaps, giving them a chance to be in bidding wars during the auction. They did, however, sign Kane Williamson and Odean Smith at their base prices.
Following that, the Titans acquired two outstanding Indian players in wicket-keeper batter K.S. Bharat and bowler Shivam Mavi, before acquiring the first-ever Ireland player in the cash-rich league in pacer Joshua Little and then former Indian pacer Mohit Sharma.
Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 auction picks: Kane Williamson (INR 2 crore), Odean Smith (INR 50 lakh), KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore), Shivam Mavi (INR 6 crore), Urvil Patel (INR 20 lakh), Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore), Mohit Sharma (INR 50 lakh).
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
|
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Shubman Gill
|India
|23 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 Crores(R)
|Sai Sudarshan
|India
|21 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|28 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.60 Crores(R)
|David Miller
|South Africa
|33 years
|Batsman
|INR 3 crores(R)
|Matthew Wade (wk)
|Australia
|34 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|Wriddhiman Saha (wk)
|India
|38 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 1.90 Crores(R)
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Yash Dayal
|India
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 3.20 Crores(R)
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 3 Crores(R)
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|17 years
|Bowler
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.25 Crores(R)
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.40 Crores(R)
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|32 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.70 Crores(R)
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9 Crores(R)
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|32 years
|Batters
|INR 2 Crores (R)
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|26 years
|All-rounder
|INR 50 lakh
|KS Bharat
|India
|29 years
|Wicketkeeper
|INR 1.2 Crores
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 6 crore
|Urvil Patel
|India
|24 years
|Batter
|INR 20 Lakh
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|23 years
|Bowler
|INR 4.4 crore
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|34 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakh
