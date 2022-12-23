Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

GT IPL Team 2023 Players List, Full Squad

Gujarat Titans (GT), winners of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), had the simplest task at the IPL 2023 auction, as they only needed to fill 5-7 positions in their quest for a championship defense.

The Hardik Pandya-led team completed a number of major moves, sending Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in all-cash swaps, giving them a chance to be in bidding wars during the auction. They did, however, sign Kane Williamson and Odean Smith at their base prices.

Following that, the Titans acquired two outstanding Indian players in wicket-keeper batter K.S. Bharat and bowler Shivam Mavi, before acquiring the first-ever Ireland player in the cash-rich league in pacer Joshua Little and then former Indian pacer Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 auction picks: Kane Williamson (INR 2 crore), Odean Smith (INR 50 lakh), KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore), Shivam Mavi (INR 6 crore), Urvil Patel (INR 20 lakh), Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore), Mohit Sharma (INR 50 lakh).

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Shubman Gill India 23 years Batsman INR 8 Crores(R) Sai Sudarshan India 21 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Abhinav Sadarangani India 28 years Batsman INR 2.60 Crores(R) David Miller South Africa 33 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R) Matthew Wade (wk) Australia 34 years WK-Batsman INR 2.40 Crores(R) Wriddhiman Saha (wk) India 38 years WK-Batsman INR 1.90 Crores(R) Rashid Khan Afghanistan 24 years Bowler INR 15 Crores(R) Darshan Nalkande India 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Yash Dayal India 25 years Bowler INR 3.20 Crores(R) Pradeep Sangwan India 32 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Alzarri Joseph West Indies 26 years Bowler INR 2.40 Crores(R) R Sai Kishore India 26 years Bowler INR 3 Crores(R) Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R) Mohammed Shami India 32 years Bowler INR 6.25 Crores(R) Hardik Pandya India 29 years All-rounder INR 15 Crores(R) Vijay Shankar India 31 years All-rounder INR 1.40 Crores(R) Jayant Yadav India 32 years All-rounder INR 1.70 Crores(R) Rahul Tewatia India 29 years All-rounder INR 9 Crores(R) Kane Williamson New Zealand 32 years Batters INR 2 Crores (R) Odean Smith West Indies 26 years All-rounder INR 50 lakh KS Bharat India 29 years Wicketkeeper INR 1.2 Crores Shivam Mavi India 24 years Bowler INR 6 crore Urvil Patel India 24 years Batter INR 20 Lakh Josh Little Ireland 23 years Bowler INR 4.4 crore Mohit Sharma India 34 years Bowler INR 50 Lakh

