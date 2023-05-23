Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips

GT vs CSK

Hardik Pandya'sGujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to play Qualifier 1 today of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The GT vs CSK clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Gujarat Titans have been unstoppable this season and have finished at the top of the points table with 20 points, having won 10 out of their 14 games. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have managed to turn things around for themselves and are placed second on the IPL points table with 17 points, having won eight of their 14 games and lost five.

Both teams will look to win this game and directly qualify for the Final.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1

Match Date: May 23, 2023

Start Time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans have remained unbeaten against Chennai Super Kings, so far.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Weather Report

Chennai will greet both GT and CSK with clear skies today with the temperature expected to range between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Number 1

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain first choice: Devon Conway || Captain second choice: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain first choice: Rashid Khan || Vice-captain second choice: Shivam Dube

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Number 2

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain first choice: Devon Conway || Captain second choice: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain first choice: Hardik Pandya || Vice-captain second choice: Ravindra Jadeja

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction - Who will win?

Given the home advantage and conditions, CSK will be the favourites to win Qualifier 1 against GT.