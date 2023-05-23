Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips

Hardik Pandya'sGujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to play Qualifier 1 today of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The GT vs CSK clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
The Gujarat Titans have been unstoppable this season and have finished at the top of the points table with 20 points, having won 10 out of their 14 games. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have managed to turn things around for themselves and are placed second on the IPL points table with 17 points, having won eight of their 14 games and lost five.
Both teams will look to win this game and directly qualify for the Final.
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Match Details
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1
Match Date: May 23, 2023
Start Time: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 head-to-head record
Gujarat Titans have remained unbeaten against Chennai Super Kings, so far.
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Weather Report
Chennai will greet both GT and CSK with clear skies today with the temperature expected to range between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius.
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Probable XIs
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Number 1
Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway
Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain first choice: Devon Conway || Captain second choice: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-captain first choice: Rashid Khan || Vice-captain second choice: Shivam Dube
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Number 2
Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway
Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain first choice: Devon Conway || Captain second choice: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain first choice: Hardik Pandya || Vice-captain second choice: Ravindra Jadeja
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction - Who will win?
Given the home advantage and conditions, CSK will be the favourites to win Qualifier 1 against GT.