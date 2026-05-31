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Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL final

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Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans and head coach Ashish Nehra faced criticism during the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after fans and experts questioned the team’s defensive batting approach. GT struggled to build momentum and finished with a below-par first-innings total.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra criticised for ‘defensive’ approach in IPL 2026 final vs RCB
Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill. (Courtesy: X)
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The Gujarat Titans stumbled right out of the gate in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both in great form, were gone inside the powerplay after RCB decided to bowl first. Gill fell to Josh Hazlewood’s short ball in just the third over, and right then fans expected Jos Buttler to take the field, but Gujarat had other ideas.

Head coach Ashish Nehra and his management sent youngster Nishant Sindhu at No. 3 instead. That move got a lot of attention, and AB de Villiers didn’t hold back. AB felt the Titans missed a trick by holding Buttler back, given Buttler’s ability to turn games on his day.

“Don’t want to risk Buttler early, pushing him back. Been there myself during my career. There’s two sides to it, but they've gone with this tonight,” de Villiers said on air. When asked if it was a defensive tactic, he replied, “It’s defensive, and I don’t like it. Is that clear enough?”

Also read| IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn

Sindhu’s promotion didn’t work out. He managed just 20 runs from 18 balls before Rasikh Salam Dar sent him packing.

The Titans kept sinking. Hazlewood removed Gill, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got Sudharsan the very next over. Gill scored 10, Sudharsan managed 12—it just wasn’t their day. Meanwhile, the Orange Cap race ended with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clinching the award with a massive 776 runs in the season.

RCB’s skipper Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl. He said, “It’s a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat but, honestly, it won’t change much in 40 overs. We’ll try to get them early.”

RCB came in riding high after winning the IPL 2025 title last year in the same stadium. If Patidar manages another victory, he joins MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as one of the few captains to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Gujarat Titans posted 155/8 in their 20 overs. RCB now needed to chase 156 to lift the trophy. The Titans struggled with the bat, but Washington Sundar grabbed his chance with a gutsy half-century. Rasikh Salam Dar stepped up and took three wickets, while Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with two apiece, giving RCB a great shot at the title.

Also read| Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sai Sudharsan’s record, becomes youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history

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