During his innings, the left-handed batsman hit five fours and two sixes, showcasing his diverse shot selection. After beginning his innings with three singles, Sundar attacked Simarjeet Singh in the final over of the powerplay, hitting him for two fours and two sixes, scoring 20 runs in that over.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar replicated his well-known Gabba Test six against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) on Sunday, April 6, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sundar was included in the team, replacing Arshad Khan, and played a match-winning innings, scoring 49 runs off 29 balls. This helped Gujarat successfully chase down a target of 153 runs in 16.4 overs.

The six he hit on the last ball of the over brought back memories of his famous shot from the historic Gabba Test against Australia in 2021. Sundar hooked a short delivery from Simarjeet over fine leg for a six, which was very similar to his shot against Pat Cummins on Day 5 of the Gabba Test. The all-rounder scored 82 runs and took four wickets in India’s historic triumph on Australian soil, which was also his Test debut.

Sundar was involved in a 90-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill off just 56 balls for the third wicket, helping his team recover after Sunrisers Hyderabad had them at 16/2. He narrowly missed his first IPL half-century, ending his innings on 49 due to an impressive effort from Aniket Verma at deep point.

However, social media was impressed by his knock as they hailed GT's star player for his amazing shot.

After his performance, Sundar mentioned that head coach Ashish Nehra promoted him to bat at number four, and he was pleased to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

“Skipper told me to bat as deep as possible and wanted to finish the game for my team. This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years, the wicket gets a little better so easier to chase 160-170. I was aware if it and it helped me. Coach asked me to go in at 4 especially after we lost a couple of wickets in the early overs, rare opportunity for me and I loved my time in the middle,” said Sundar after the game.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans successfully chased down 153 in just 16.4 overs, with contributions from Shubman Gill (61* off 43) and Sherfane Rutherford (49 off 29), securing their third consecutive win of the season.