Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 full squad: Complete list of players retained and bought after mega auction

The Gujarat Giants have finalised their full squad for WPL 2026, announcing a complete list of retained players and new signings made at the mega auction. The team enters the new season with a refreshed lineup, strategic additions and renewed hopes of a strong campaign.

The Gujarat Giants aimed to turn their luck around as they prepared to enhance their roster during the WPL 2026 auction, which is set to occur in New Delhi on Thursday. They opted to keep only two players, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, from their 2025 lineup prior to the significant auction.

Mooney, a prominent top-order batter for Australia in T20 internationals, has made a notable impact in the WPL, amassing 522 runs across 18 matches for the Ahmedabad-based team. In a surprising development, GG-W decided to part ways with star batter Laura Wolvaardt, who holds the title of the world’s number one ODI batter and was the leading run-scorer in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Ashleigh Gardner, recognized as GG’s all-time leading run-scorer in WPL history, was retained for a sum of Rs 3.50 crore by the Ahmedabad franchise, making her the most expensive player on their retention list.

Retained Players

Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.50 crore)

Beth Mooney (Rs 2.50 crore)

WPL 2026 Auction Buys

Sophie Devine (Rs 2 cr), Bharti Fulmali (Rs 70 lakh), Renuka Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Titas Sadhu (Rs 30 lakh)

GG WPL 2026 Squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (Rs. 2.00 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (Rs. 60 lakh), Bharti Fulmali (Rs. 70 lakh-RTM)

Also read| Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 full squad: Complete list of players retained and bought after mega auction