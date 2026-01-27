Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Sophie Devine does it again as GG beat DC by 3 runs in last over thriller

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: In the last over thriller, once again in the same season, Gujarat Giants came out on top with Sophie Devine bowling the final over. With this win, GG jumped to second spot in the Points Table with eight points.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: In a last-ball thriller, Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals (DC) by 3 runs. With this win, GG jumped to second spot in the Points Table with eight points and four wins. Not only this, but the Giants also confirmed their spot for the Playoffs. It was like Deja Vu in the same WPL season, as Sophie Devine successfully defended nine runs in the last over, taking two wickets and leaking just five runs. Take a look at the detailed match report of the GG vs DC match.

Toss

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Jemimah Rodrigues' favour. DC decided to bowl first.

First Innings

Battign first, Gujarat Giants lose Sophie Devine early at 13. Later, Anushka Sharma and Beth Mooney added over 50 runs for the second wicket before the former missed her half-century and became prey to Sree Charani at a score of 39. Gujarat kept on losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle and death overs, and no other batter except Beth Mooney managed to score 50+ runs in the innings. In the end, GG posted 174/9 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 175, the Delhi Capitals lost Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee within the Powerplay. This didn't stop here as DC batters dailed to build a solid partnership in the middle overs and were 100/6 in the 15th over. However, Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad came out of the syllabus and brought DC close to the target. After the 17th over, DC required 37 runs to win. But it was the 19th over from Gardner that turned the tables for DC as the GG skipper leaked 20 runs in six balls. In the final over, DC needed 9 in six balls, and what an over it was, full of drama, entertainment, wickets and runs. But in the en,d it was all over for Delhi as Niki Prasad lost her wicket to Sophie Devine on the final ball of the match. GG won the match by 3 runs.

Player of the Match

Sophie Devine is the recipient of the Player of the Match award for her performance with the ball. She is also the Purple Cap holder.