CRICKET

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: DC crush GG to enter WPL Final for 4th consecutive time

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: For the fourth consecutive time, Delhi Capitals will feature in a WPL Final as Jemimah Rodrigues' side crushed Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator by 7 wickets with 26 balls to spare.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: DC crush GG to enter WPL Final for 4th consecutive time
DC to face RCB in WPL 2026 Final on Thursday
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC) repeats history as they reach the finals of Women's Premier League (WPL) for the fourth consecutive time, beating Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator by seven wickets and 26 balls to spare. DC will now face Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on February 5. Take a look at detailed summary of the GG vs DC Eliminator game, played in Vadodara.

Toss

GG skipper Ash Gardner flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Jemimah Rodrigues' favour. This was Jemmy's eighth Toss win in 9 games. DC elected to bowl first in the WPL 2026 Eliminator.

First Innings

Batting first, the Gujarat Giants lost the big wickets of Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, and Ashleigh Gardner within the Powerplay. Later, Georgia Wareham and Beth Mooney built a good partnership in the middle overs, but it also didn't last long as the former got dismissed. But it was Mooney, who remained unbeaten throughout the innings and slammed 62 runs off 51 balls, taking the Giants to 168 runs in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 169, Delhi Capitals openers - Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma, showcased agility and gave a headstart to their side posted 75 runs on the scoreboard without losing any wickets in the Powerplay. Later, both batters became prey to Wareham. Later, Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Jemimah brought stability to the DC innings in the 169-run chase with their 50+ run partnership for the third wicket. In the end, Jemmy missed her half-century but Capitals finally made it to the finish line, reaching WPL finals for the 4th consecutive time.

Player of the Match

DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues wins the Player of the Match award for her 41 off 23 balls in the 169-run chase.

