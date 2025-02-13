GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 1 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Giants Women and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will play an entertaining opening encounter in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL). This opening game marks the beginning of a prestigious tournament that brings together five teams filled with top talent from around the world in India.

The Gujarat Giants Women will rely on their potent bowling squad, which includes Sneh Rana and Deandra Dottin. However, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, under the leadership of skipper Smriti Mandhana, are keen to leave a lasting impression.

With a powerful batting order that includes Danni Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Graham, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are ready to display their abilities. Their bowling unit, led by Renuka Singh and Ekta Bisht, further enhances their competitive advantage.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, 1st Match

Date & Time: Feb 14, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Garnder (vc), Heather Graham, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham

Bowler: Shreyanka Patil

GUJ-W v RCB-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, Ellyse Perry, Ashliegh Garnder, Deandra Dottin (vc), Georgia Wareham, Sreyanka Patil, Meghna Singh

Also read| ICC punishes Shaheen Afridi, two Pakistan stars for doing THIS vs South Africa