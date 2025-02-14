Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W), the current Women's Premier League champions, are preparing to play the Gujarat Giants (GG-W) in the highly anticipated opening game of the 2025 season on February 14 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

With three losses and just two victories in their previous five games, the Gujarat Giants Women have struggled in their most recent Twenty20 encounters. Their recent 7-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) in the WPL 2024 league game was a devastating setback. The Giants are intent on turning things around and winning this crucial first game.

On the other hand, under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, RCB-W had an impressive performance in the last WPL season, ultimately securing the championship title after defeating DC-W by 8 wickets in the final. With three consecutive victories in their last three matches, RCB-W is keen to keep their winning streak alive and kick off the new season with a strong start.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 14th. The match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, as the Gujarat Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in what promises to be an exciting showdown. For those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is renowned for its balanced nature, slightly favoring the batsmen during the first innings. The average score on this pitch is 108 runs, with the first-innings score typically reaching 118. As the game progresses, the pace bowlers may find more success in the second half. Therefore, the captain who wins the toss will likely choose to bat first in order to set a challenging target for the opposing team to chase.

Weather report

The forecasted temperature for the event is 25°C, with a Real Feel of 24°C, providing ideal conditions for both players and spectators. The skies are expected to be clear throughout, with 0% cloud cover, guaranteeing excellent visibility without any interruptions.

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (WK), Priya Mishra, Deandra Dottin, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Dayalan Hemalatha

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Daniell Wyatt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Kim Garth, Asha Sobhana

Also read| Meet Sarah Raheem, Muslim girlfriend of star cricketer, not from Pakistan, she works as..., her partner is...