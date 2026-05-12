GT vs SRH Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, players to watch, pitch report and more

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview: The blockbuster clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here’s a detailed look at the GT vs SRH head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, key players, and more

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in a high-octane clash on Tuesday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With both teams currently placed in the top 3 of the Points Table, the result of the contest will certainly have a major impact on the top four ranks in the Standings. Both sides have won four out of their last five matches and will be looking to cement their spot for the next round tonight.

On one hand, SRH is sitting in the second position with 14 points in 11 matches; on the other hand, GT are just below them with the same points in the exact number of matches. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, take a look at the head-to-head records of their rivalry, possible Playing XI, pitch report, and other important details.

GT vs SRH: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 7

GT Won - 5

SRH Won - 1

No Result - 1

GT vs SRH: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Player (GT) - Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga.

Impact Player (SRH) - Praful Hinge

GT vs SRH: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is usually considered a batting heaven, and the venue is a high-scoring one. However, the pitches have shown signs of slowing down as the tournament progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is around 180, and teams chasing have had an upper hand statistically.

On the weather front, Ahmedabad has been facing heatwaves recently, and during the match time in the evening, conditions are predicted to remain hot and dry. There are no chances of rain on Tuesday, and the match will proceed without any disruption due to the weather.

GT vs SRH: Players to Watch

Shubman Gill - With over 450 runs this season, the GT skipper is one of the key players of the contest, as he has a magnificent record at the venue.

Abhishek Sharma - The SRH opener is also in the top 3 for the Orange Cap race and has a deadly average of 47.50 in the tournament so far.

Kagiso Rabada - GT's premium pacer is among the leading wicket-takers of the current season and is expected to shine again tonight.

Rashid Khan - Another GT player who will be in the spotlight is Rashid, who bounced back in the latter half of the tournament and currently has 15 wickets to his name in 11 matches.