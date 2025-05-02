GT vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The upcoming 51st match of the Indian Premier League will feature a showdown between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Currently positioned at ninth in the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured three wins and suffered six losses in nine matches. Despite their recent victory, their chances of advancing in the tournament are slim unless they secure victories in all upcoming matches and receive favorable outcomes. The team is determined to showcase their best performance in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans hold the fourth spot in the table with six wins and three losses in nine matches. Their recent defeat against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets has fueled their determination to bounce back stronger in the upcoming match.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 51st Match

Date & Time: May 02, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Travis Head (VC)

All-Rounders: Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins

GT vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubman Gill (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, Travis Head (VC), Kamindu Mendis, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

