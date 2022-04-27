GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India

One team that has been performing consistently good and the other, who changed their fortunes and made a comeback - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against each other in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Titans sit second on the points table and their only loss came against Hyderabad. They will be eager to ensure there's no repeat of the previous clash. In fact, a win here will move them to 14 points from eight matches while for Hyderabad, they will have ten from the same number of matches.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad start?
The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on April 27 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.