GT vs RR Qualifier 2, IPL 2026: Match date, time, venue, live streaming, pitch report and full squads

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set for a blockbuster clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 as both teams battle for a place in the final. Featuring star players Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag, the high-stakes knockout promises intense action, big moments and a shot at IPL glory.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals meet in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 IPL on Friday in New Chandigarh, and both teams know what's at stake: the winner moves on to the final. Rajasthan head into this clash riding high after their electrifying victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, fueled by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s outrageous assault at the crease.

Sooryavanshi hammered 97 runs off just 29 balls, coming up just short of Chris Gayle’s fastest IPL hundred. Still, he didn’t leave empty handed—along the way, he broke Gayle’s record for most sixes in a single IPL season, smashing 12 in that innings alone. His fireworks gave RR a monster total, close to 250, even though SRH managed to slow them down big time in the last five overs. Now, Gujarat bring a tougher bowling attack to the table than Hyderabad, but one thing’s obvious: they have to find a way to get Sooryavanshi out early, no matter what the pitch throws at them.

Here’s how these two stack up head-to-head: out of ten meetings, GT have won seven and RR have managed three.

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Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2, Indian Premier League 2026

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Date & Time: May 29, 7:30 PM LOCAL

Pitch report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has been lively all season—good bounce and carry, making life sweeter for the batters. Early boundaries have come easily. But honestly, the conditions won’t matter much if Sooryavanshi swings like he did in the Eliminator, or if Jofra Archer gets in the groove with the ball. Sunrisers did slow the Royals to just 36 runs in the final five overs, but even then, RR’s total of 243 seemed out of reach, mainly due to Archer’s early destruction with the ball and Sooryavanshi’s show-stopping knock. Both teams have firepower, but all eyes will be on who gains the upper hand in those critical early exchanges.

Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of GT vs RR IPL 2026 can be accessed on JioHotstar in India, while the live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports Network TV channels across the country.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

Predicted playing XIs

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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