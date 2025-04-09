IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans kept their winning momentum securing a solid 58-run victory against RR in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans kept their winning momentum alive in IPL 2025, clinching a solid 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, GT racked up an impressive 217 for 6 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Sai Sudharsan's stellar 82 off 53 balls. Both Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan contributed vital scores of 36 each.

On the bowling side, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande each took two wickets, but they both gave away over 50 runs during their spells. Jofra Archer, however, stood out with a commendable performance, finishing with figures of 1 for 30 in four overs.

In response, RR struggled initially, but Sanju Samson's 41 off 28 helped keep their hopes alive. Shimron Hetmyer added a brisk 52 off 32 towards the end, but unfortunately, he didn’t receive much support from his teammates. This match marked GT's fourth consecutive win, while RR's two-match winning streak came to an end with this loss.